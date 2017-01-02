A 1-15 record earned Browns top pick in April's NFL draft

NEW YORK — A 1-15 record earned the Cleveland Browns the top pick in April's NFL draft.

Since returning to the league as an expansion franchise in 1999, the Browns twice have used the No. 1 overall selection. In their first season, they chose Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch. The next year, they got Penn State defensive lineman Courtney Brown.

San Francisco (2-14) will pick second, followed by Chicago and Jacksonville, both 3-13.

The Rams (4-12), Jets and Chargers, both 5-11, Carolina (6-10), Cincinnati (6-9-1) and Buffalo (7-9) close out the top 10.

Only the draft positions for non-playoff qualifiers has been settled. Other spots will be determined by post-season results, with the Super Bowl winner choosing last regardless of record, and the Super Bowl loser going next to last in all rounds.

The draft will be April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

