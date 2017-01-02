Agent: Raiders sign QB Gilbert to practice squad
A
A
Share via Email
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad ahead of their first playoff game in 14 years.
Agent Leigh Steinberg announced the move on his Twitter account Monday. Gilbert spent time on the Raiders practice squad last season and was cut by the team in the
The Raiders were seeking a quarterback familiar with their
Oakland (12-4) opens the
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL