NHL Capsules

ST. LOUIS — The Blues and Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

It was 46 degrees when play began before a sellout crowd of 46,556, the sixth largest for a Winter Classic. It was the 21st regular-season outdoor NHL game.

The Blues went ahead 2-1 when Tarasenko made a backhand pass that hit the skate of Blackhawks defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson and slipped by Corey Crawford at 12:05 of the third. Tarasenko then scored on a wrist shot over Crawford's shoulder at 13:58, giving him 18 goals this season.

Michal Kempny scored for Chicago, and Crawford had 31 saves.

DEVILS 3, BRUINS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — PA Parenteau scored his fifth goal in eight games and Cory Schneider made 22 saves, leading slumping New Jersey to the victory.

Sergey Kalinin added an insurance goal early in the third period and set up Taylor Hall's empty-netter as the Devils won for only the third time in 13 games (3-9-1).