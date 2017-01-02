South Africa 69-3 as Kumara strikes on 1st day for Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Teenage fast bowler Lahiru Kumara struck twice in one over to give Sri Lanka a positive start to the second cricket test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday.

The 19-year-old Kumara dismissed Hashim Amla and JP Duminy in the lead-up to lunch, leaving South Africa on 69-3 at the interval after the host lost the toss and was asked to bat on an overcast and muggy morning.

Although Sri Lanka's decision to bowl appeared justified when Suranga Lakmal had opener Stephen Cook caught behind off the fourth ball of the match, a patient 66-run stand between Amla and Dean Elgar threatened to make it South Africa's morning.

However, Kumara intervened in his third over when he bowled Amla for 29, then had Duminy caught down the leg side for a duck.

Elgar went to lunch unbeaten on 36, while captain Faf du Plessis was on 1.