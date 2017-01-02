Sri Lanka wins toss, send South Africa in to bat in 2nd test

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second cricket test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday.

With overcast conditions and a green tinge on the pitch, captain Angelo Mathews gave his seam bowlers the opportunity to put the visitors back in the series following Sri Lanka's 206-run loss in the first test.

Sri Lanka made two changes to the XI with batsman Kusal Perera replaced by Upul Tharanga, and 19-year-old fast bowler Lahiru Kumara drafted in for Dushmantha Chameera.

South Africa retained an unchanged lineup as it sought to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Lineups:

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada.