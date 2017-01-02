WHL Roundup: James Malm lifts Giants over Hitmen in 5-4 shootout win

CALGARY — James Malm scored the shootout winner as the Vancouver Giants edged the Calgary Hitmen 5-4 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Dylan Plouffe and Matt Barberis both had goals in the third period to force overtime for Vancouver (15-20-3). Ty Ronning and Tyler Benson scored less than a minute apart in the second to give the Giants a 2-0 lead by the 6:06 mark of the period.

Matteo Gennaro struck twice and added two assists as Calgary (14-17-5) reeled off four straight goals. Jakob Stukel and Beck Malenstyn chipped in as well.

David Tendeck made 34 saves and kicked away two of four skaters in the shootout for the win. Kyle Dumba stopped 36 shots for the Hitmen.