Pelicans, 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas agree on contract
NEW ORLEANS — Veteran 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas has signed a free-agent contract to play for the New Orleans Pelicans for the rest of this season, the club announced on Tuesday.
A person familiar with the negotations, speaking on condition of anonymity because contract terms have not been releases, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Motiejunas will be paid a pro-rated veteran minimum worth about $600,000.
Motiejunas, who'll now have an opportunity to play in the front court alongside perennial All-Star Anthony Davis, has played four seasons in the NBA with Houston, averaging 7.8 points and four rebounds.
As a restricted free agent last
The Pelicans were competing with several teams for Motiejunas, who was scheduled to meet with Minnesota on Sunday, but
With a proven mid-range jump shot, he can play forward or
The Pelicans already have to 7-footers on the roster — Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca — but both have struggled to crack the lineup lately.
The risk of adding Motiejunas — who had back surgery in 2015 and played only 37 games last season — is minimal because of what he'll earn.
For Motiejunas, the contract represents a chance to audition for the entire NBA in Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry's up-tempo system for when he enters free agency again in the 2017
The Pelicans, whose four-game winning streak was snapped at Cleveland on Monday night, next play at home on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks. New Orleans, which has won five of seven games as the club has tried to overcome a slow start to the season, entered Tuesday's NBA slate 1