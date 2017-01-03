Bobrovsky, Malkin, Dubnyk named 3 stars of December, Matthews month's top rookie

NEW YORK — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin and Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk have been named the NHL's three stars for December.

Bobrovsky went 12-0-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and .939 save percentage to guide the Blue Jackets to a perfect 14-0-0 December and the top of the League standings. He allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his 12 December appearances and also made 30-plus saves five times, including a season-high 37 stops Dec. 27 Boston.

Malkin paced the league with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 15 contests to power the Penguins to a 12-1-2 December and second place in the overall NHL standings. He collected at least one point in 11 of his 15 games, highlighted by eight multi-point performances as well as his 800th career point Dec. 27 at New Jersey.

Dubnyk went 10-1-1 with a 1.88 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout to backstop the Wild to a 12-1-1 December, including a franchise-record 12-game winning streak.