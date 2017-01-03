Canadian soccer star Ashley Lawrence signs with Paris St. Germain
PARIS — Canadian soccer star Ashley Lawrence has signed with French club Paris St. Germain.
The team announced on its website that Lawrence passed a physical and is signed through the 2019 season. She is expected to join her new club this week.
Lawrence, a midfielder who played most recently at fullback for Canada, has 46 caps for her country.
Last year the 21-year-old helped Canada win its second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the Rio games, and was a catalyst in West Virginia University's run to the NCAA women's soccer final.