Devils spoil Hurricanes' home streak with 3-1 win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Adam Henrique, Michael Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, leading the New Jersey Devils over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Carolina ended an 11-game home points streak (10-0-1), and the Devils clinched the four-game season series. New Jersey has defeated the Hurricanes twice in regulation and once in overtime in three meetings.

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider made 29 saves a night after shutting out the visiting Boston Bruins.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward stopped 15 of 17 shots on goal. The Devils had a season-low 18 shots, including Palmieri's empty-netter.