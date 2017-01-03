Harbaugh: All 3 co-ordinators to return, including Mornhinweg
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh will bring back offensive
The Ravens finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs in part because of an
Mornhinweg was promoted from quarterbacks coach to his current position in early October after Harbaugh dismissed Marc Trestman. The Ravens continued to be pass-oriented with Mornhinweg calling the plays, an imbalance Harbaugh wants to see corrected next season.
Harbaugh said Tuesday: "Marty believes in running the football, and I believe in running the football."
Harbaugh also plans to bring back defensive
