Kane, Bailey score 1:42 apart; Sabres beat Rangers 4-1

NEW YORK — Evander Kane and Justin Bailey scored 1:42 apart around the first intermission, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Zemgus Girgensons and Jack Eichel also scored, and Anders Nilsson stopped 24 shots to help the Sabres win for just the second time in eight games (2-4-3). Sam Reinhart had two assists, extending his career-best points streak to seven games and giving him two goals and seven assists in that stretch.

Buffalo has beaten the Rangers in three straight meetings — including twice this season — after losing the previous nine.