Leicester agrees deal to sign midfielder Wilfred Ndidi
LEICESTER, England — Leicester has agreed a deal to sign Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian club Genk.
The 20-year-old Ndidi will join the Premier League champions on a contract through June 2022 if he is granted a British work permit.
He was originally a central defender but has been developed into a combative defensive midfielder, helping Genk to qualify for the Europa League knockout phase as group winners.
Leicester has so far made a poor