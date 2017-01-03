Matt Ryan leads NFC South champion Falcons into playoffs
ATLANTA (11-5)
TEAM STATISTICS
OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (3)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS
PASSING — Matt Ryan 4,944 yards, 38 TDs, 7 INT
RUSHING — Devonta Freeman 1,079 yards, 11 TDs; Tevin Coleman, 520, 4
RECEIVING — Julio Jones 83 catches, 1,409 yards, 6 TDs; Mohamed Sanu, 59, 653, 4; Freeman, 54, 462, 2
INTERCEPTIONS — Deion Jones 3; Ricardo Allen 2; Robert Alford 2; Jalen Collins 2
SACKS — Vic Beasley 15
BEST WIN
In second week, no one could have known Falcons' 35-28 win at Oakland was matchup of teams who would tie for second-best records in respective conferences. Ryan passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns and Jones had 106 yards receiving. It was first of three straight road wins for Atlanta.
WORST LOSS
Falcons blew 17-point lead in 33-30 overtime home loss to San Diego on Oct. 23. It was Atlanta's second straight defeat. Freeman was stopped on fourth-and-1 run from Atlanta 43 to set up Chargers' winning drive capped by Josh Lambo's 42-yard field goal in overtime. Atlanta lost despite Jones' nine catches for 174 yards.
THEY CAN WIN IT ALL IF ...
THEY CAN LOSE THEIR FIRST GAME IF ...
Freeman and Tevin Coleman can't find running room. Falcons'
