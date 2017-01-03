Paul Clement marks Swansea appointment with win at Palace

LONDON — Paul Clement took his place on the touchline hours after being appointed Swansea manager to see his new team win 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Tuesday and climb off the bottom of the Premier League.

While Clement made an instant impact as Bob Bradley's successor, Sam Allardyce remains winless after three games as Palace manager.

Wilfried Zaha looked to have rescued a point for Palace in the 83rd minute when he cancelled out Alfie Mawson's header but substitute Angel Rangel netted the Swansea winner five minutes later at Selhurst Park.