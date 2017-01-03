QMJHL Roundup: Kielly, Getson lead Islanders to 3-2 shootout win over Titan

BATHURST, N.B. — Kameron Kielly and Keith Getson both scored in the shootout to lead the Charlottetown Islanders past the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior hockey League action.

Kielly also scored in regulation time for Charlottetown (24-12-1), as did Jake Barter. Matthew Welsh made 48 saves and turned away 4-of-5 skaters in the shootout for the win.

Dawson Theede and Antoine Morand replied for Acadie-Bathurst (19-16-4). Anthony Dumont-Bouchard stopped 33 shots in net for the Titan.

The Islanders did not score on their two power plays and Acadie-Bathurst went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

Charlottetown has won four games in a row.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 WILDCATS 2 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Arnaud Durandeau scored his second goal of the night in overtime as Halifax edged the Wildcats.

Ben Higgins added a goal for the Mooseheads (16-18-3).

Logan Johnston and Lane Cormier found the back of the net for Moncton (13-23-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 8 TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Mathieu Sevigny had a hat trick in Drummondville's rout of the Tigres.

Nicolas Guay scored and added two assists for the Voltigeurs (18-16-3), while Pavel Koltygin, Ryan DaSilva, Robert Lynch and Jerome Gravel rounded out the attack.

Bradley Lalonde, Jeremie Beaudin and Vincent Lanoue responded for Victoriaville (20-15-4).

---

ARMADA 6 FOREURS 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Francis Leclerc stopped all 21 shots he faced as Blainville-Boisbriand shut out Val-d'Or.

Miguel Picard had back-to-back goals in the second period for the Armada (21-11-6). TJ Melancon, Pascal Corbeil, Connor Bramwell and Christian Wejse chipped in as well.

Dereck Baribeau made 30 saves for the Foreurs (16-20-3).

---

CATARACTES 4 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Captain Alexis D'Aoust had a goal and set up two others as Shawinigan topped the Drakkar.

Jonathan Deschamps scored the winner 12:14 into the third period for the Cataractes (25-9-2), who have won eight straight. Dennis Yan and Cameron Askew also found the back of the net.