Rookie stars Prescott, Elliott carry Cowboys into playoffs
DALLAS (13-3)
TEAM STATISTICS
OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (23)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS
PASSING — Dak Prescott 3,667 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INT
RUSHING — Ezekiel Elliott 1,631 yards, 15 TDs
RECEIVING — Cole Beasley 75 catches, 833 yards, 5 TDs; Dez Bryant 50, 796, 8
INTERCEPTIONS — Barry Church 2
SACKS — Benson Mayowa 6, Maliek Collins 5, Tyrone Crawford 4 1/2
BEST WIN
Prescott led two 75-yard touchdown drives in fourth quarter with Cowboys trailing by one point each time in 35-30 win at Pittsburgh, eighth straight for Dallas. It erased any doubt whether rookie who replaced 10-year starter Tony Romo would keep job when Romo was ready to come back from preseason back injury.
WORST LOSS
Worst game of Prescott's first season came in 10-7 loss at New York Giants, which ended franchise-record 11-game winning streak. He had only two-interception game and season-low 45.4 passer rating as Cowboys wasted perhaps best defensive game of season.
THEY CAN WIN IT ALL IF ...
THEY CAN WIN IT ALL IF ...
THEY CAN LOSE THEIR FIRST GAME IF ...
THEY CAN LOSE THEIR FIRST GAME IF ...
