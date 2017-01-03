Stamps sign Kamar Jorden, defensive lineman Quinn Smith

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed international receiver Kamar Jorden and national defensive lineman Quinn Smith.

Smith played 10 games in 2016 including four starts at defensive tackle, recording 10 tackles, three sacks and two knockdowns. He missed three games due to a drug suspension after testing positive for the anabolic steroid Methandienone.

It was Smith's second positive test as a professional. His punishment could have been tougher, but his first violation pre-dates the CFL's current policy.

"Quinn has to potential to grow as a player and I believe the best is yet to come," Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement. "His ability to play on both sides of the ball has been a great asset to us over the past two seasons."

Jorden posted career highs in 2016 with nine games played, 42 catches, 580 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old Darby, Pa., product was been eligible to become a free agent in February.

"Kamar made great strides in 2016 and he performed well when given the opportunity," John Hufnagel said. "I look forward to seeing him build on his performance and take the next step in 2017."

Jorden had a pair of 100-yard games for the Stampeders in 2016, including career highs of nine receptions for 126 yards in a Sept. 24 game against Winnipeg. He had eight catches for 117 yards against Toronto on Oct. 10. Including the post-season, Jorden had at least three catches in 10 of the 11 games in which he played.