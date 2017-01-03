Stina Nilsson wins 10K skiathlon on 3rd stage of Tour de Ski

OBERSTDORF, Germany — Stina Nilsson of Sweden edged Jessica Diggins by two tenths of a second in a 10-kilometre skiathlon on Tuesday in the third stage of the Tour de Ski.

Nilsson, the world championship silver medallist , finished strongly to win the 5-kilometre classic and 5-kilometre freestyle cross-country race in 27 minutes, 23.8 seconds, just ahead of Diggins. World Cup leader Heidi Weng was third.

Weng was 1.5 seconds behind Diggins but ahead of Norwegian teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla and American rival Sadie Bjornsen, who beat Nicole Fessel of Germany in a photo finish.