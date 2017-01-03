Stina Nilsson wins 10K skiathlon on 3rd stage of Tour de Ski
OBERSTDORF, Germany — Stina Nilsson of Sweden edged Jessica Diggins by two tenths of a second in a
Nilsson, the world championship silver
Weng was 1.5 seconds behind Diggins but ahead of Norwegian teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla and American rival Sadie Bjornsen, who beat Nicole Fessel of Germany in a photo finish.
Nilsson leads the Tour de Ski by 4.0 seconds over Weng, who stretched her lead in the overall standings to 786 points after 12 events. Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, another Norwegian, is second with 723 points.