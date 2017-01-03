Stoke beats Watford 2-0 to move away from drop zone

STOKE, England — Stoke scored a goal in each half to move further away from the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over Watford on Tuesday.

Stoke applied all the first-half pressure and was rewarded on the stroke of halftime when Ryan Shawcross pounced on a corner from Charlie Adam to rifle home a half-volley.

Adam was also behind Stoke's second, whipping over a cross from the left flank that evaded Watford defender Sebastian Prodl and struck Peter Crouch before flying into the net in the 49th minute.