Tyreek Hill is Chiefs' playmaker as playoffs begin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY (12-4)

TEAM STATISTICS

OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (15), PASS (19)

Defence — OVERALL (24), RUSH (26), PASS (18)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS

PASSING — Alex Smith 3,502 yards, 15 TDs, 8 interceptions.

RUSHING — Spencer Ware 921 yards, 3 TDs; Charcandrick West 293, 1 TD; Alex Smith 134, 5 TDs.

RECEIVING — Travis Kelce 88 catches, 1,125 yards, 4 TDs; Tyreek Hill 61, 593, 6; Jeremy Maclin: 44, 536, 2; Chris Conley 44, 530, 0; Spencer Ware 33, 447, 2; Albert Wilson 31, 279, 2.

INTERCEPTIONS — Marcus Peters 6; Eric Berry 4, 2 TDs; Daniel Sorensen 3, 1.

SACKS — Dee Ford 10; Justin Houston 4; Tamba Hali 3 1/2; Chris Jones 2.

BEST WIN

At Denver on Nov. 27, when Chiefs scored TD with 12 seconds left and made 2-point conversion to force overtime, then kicked two field goals in extra session to escape with 30-27 victory.

WORST LOSS

Steelers routed Chiefs 43-14 on Oct. 2, leaving Kansas City at 2-2. Chiefs responded by winning their next five games.

THEY CAN WIN IT ALL IF ...

Offence plays to same level as defence and special teams. Kansas City has struggled on third down and in red zone all season. Scoring TDs has been chore. Chiefs cannot afford to get all their scoring from pick-6s or kickoff and punt teams returns.

THEY CAN LOSE THEIR FIRST GAME IF ...

Chiefs don't pop enough big plays. They have scored 16 times on plays covering at least 30 yards, including three kickoff and punt returns and four interception returns. Things go haywire when Chiefs are forced to put together long scoring drives.

