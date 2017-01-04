Atlanta pulls away late, beats Orlando for 4th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Dwight Howard had 13 points and 12 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in a 111-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Kent Bazemore scored 17 points, and Paul Millsap had a big second half to finish with 16 points. Bazemore and Millsap knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to close the door on Orlando, which pulled within four points of the lead during the final period.