Auburn's Carl Lawson declares for NFL draft

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson is leaving to enter the NFL draft.

The fourth-year junior announced his decision to skip his final season of eligibility with the Tigers on Twitter Wednesday.

Lawson had easily his best season after battling injuries throughout his career, racking up nine sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss. The second-team All-Southeastern Conference performer is projected as a likely first- or second-round pick.

Lawson missed six games last season with a hip injury and all of 2014 with a knee injury.

That came after a promising freshman season when the Tigers won the SEC title and played for a national championship.

Lawson's decision was no surprise since Auburn had honoured him with the seniors before the final home game.

