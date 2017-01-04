Blake Coleman's two goals power Albany Devils past St. John's IceCaps 6-2

ALBANY, N.Y. — Blake Coleman scored twice and added an assist as the Albany Devils topped the St. John's IceCaps 6-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Brian Gibbons had the winner for Albany (20-13-1), which Coleman assisted on. Carter Camper, Blake Pietila and Ben Sexton chipped in as well. Ken Appleby made 20 saves for the Devils' fourth straight win.

Nikita Scherbak and Brett Lernout replied for St. John's (17-14-3), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren started in net for the IceCaps, stopping 11-of-16 shots in 28:18 of work. Yann Danis turned aside 15-of-16 shots in relief.