Olympians Brianne Theisen-Eaton, Ashton Eaton, retiring from track

The Canadian heptathlete, who won bronze at last summer's Rio Olympics, and her American husband Ashton Eaton announced the decision on their Instagram account.

Canada's Brianne Theisen Eaton (R) celebrates with her husband US athlete Ashton Eaton after she won bronze in the Women's Heptathlon 800m during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016.

Canadian Olympic heptathlon medallist Brianne Theisen-Eaton is retiring.

Theisen-Eaton, who won bronze at last summer's Rio Olympics, and her American husband Ashton Eaton announced the decision on their Instagram account.

Eaton is the reigning Olympic and world champion and world record-holder in the decathlon.

"The past 8 years have been truly awesome," the two said via their Instagram account @weareeaton. "Getting to do something that we love everyday and going after our dreams has given us so much fulfillment in our lives.

"But now we are ready to move on to the next thing, the next passion and the next chapter of our lives. We're retiring from track and field. Thank you for sharing the journey with us!"

Theisen-Eaton, a 28-year-old from Humboldt, Sask., is a two-time world silver medallist in the heptathlon and won the pentathlon at the 2016 world indoor championships.

