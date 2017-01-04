Canada's Olympic high jump champ Drouin to headline Millrose Games

NEW YORK — Canada's Olympic high jump champion Derek Drouin will headline the 110th Millrose Games.

The 26-year-old from Corruna, Ont., who is also the reigning world champion, was among 11 Rio Olympic gold medallists announced Wednesday for the world's most historic indoor track and field meet.

Among the other Olympic champions in the field are Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas, who famously dove across the finish line in Rio to win the women's 400 metres.