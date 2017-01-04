Canada's U22 women's hockey team opens Nations Cup with 6-2 win over Czechs

FUSSEN, Germany — Erin Ambrose had two goals and an assist as the Canadian women's under-22 hockey team opened the 2017 Nations Cup with a 6-2 win over the Czech Republic.

Victoria Bach had a goal and an assist and Jillian Saulnier, Sarah Davis and Lindsay Agnew also scored for Canada.

Katerina Bukolska and Tereza Vanisova scored for the Czechs.

Emerance Maschmeyer picked up the win in goal for Canada, while Klara Peslarova took the loss for the Czechs.