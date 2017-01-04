Canadian ski cross star Marielle Thompson eyes her third Crystal Globe

What does one of the world’s top skiers ask Santa for at Christmastime?

More success, naturally.

After winning the World Cup Cross Alps Tour by finishing first in three of six ski cross races last month, Marielle Thompson still has her sights set on the Crystal Globe as the season’s overall champion.

Alas, she’ll have to wait for the end of the ski cross calendar.

“The season’s not over,” Thompson told Metro in a telephone interview over the holidays from her hometown of Whistler. “My main goal this year was to win the World Cup overall, so that’s still No. 1 on my radar. The Alps Tour was just confirmation that I’m on the right path.

“Winning the Crystal Globe is still No. 1 on my list, so I have to keep skiing well and getting the results to stay on top.”

With the goal of securing her third overall season title, the 24-year-old known as “Big Air Mar” is continually working on improving her skill set. And much of that process for Thompson happens off the hill.

A proponent of watching videos of ski cross races, she looks for any technical tactic she can implement to get her to the finish line quicker.

“To be good at ski cross you have to be a big student of the game,” Thompson said. “I definitely admire many of my male teammates because they’re such great athletes. I watch them in their training runs and then on video and I’m able to learn from watching.

“For us, our coaches are obviously filming the top athletes and our Canadian athletes so we really do watch a lot after skiing and seeing what other people are doing and what we can improve upon. I definitely think it’s very important. Everything that happens off the hill is almost as important as on it.”

To that end, Thompson has also dedicated herself in the gym, even “on those days when it’s a grind.” Since debuting on the World Cup scene in 2010, she says she has grown considerably stronger and has that to thank for her fast starts.

Thompson is known to be quick out of the starting gates and, from the lead position, able to fend off challengers.

“In the beginning I wasn’t too quick out of the gate, I didn’t have the strength to pull my body out quickly,” she said.

“With our conditioning coach here in Whistler, we’ve really built up (my strength) these past few seasons. We have fitness testing every spring and in the fall and I keep improving so I can only get better.”

The ski cross circuit resumes in Watles, Italy, where a pair of races will take place on Jan. 14 and 15. One of Thompson’s four victories during the 2015-16 season came at Watles.

Big Air Mar won her Crystal Globes in 2012 and 2014 — a year in which she also won the gold medal at the Olympics in Sochi, Russia. She was in contention for another season title last year, but fell a spot short.

“I don’t like being second,” Thompson said. “Having been on top, I want to be there again and stay there. I know I can. I’ve been skiing well this year and I think I can carry that momentum into the rest of the season. It would just be the cherry on top of the cake.”

If she does keep up her pace, she’ll get more than dessert — she be celebrating Christmas again in March.

Celebrating National Ski Day with lift ticket sales

National Ski Day takes place on Jan. 14 in support of Canadian ski teams. A total of 17 resorts will participate with special promotions and discounted lift tickets.

“I think it’s great to get the skiing community together across the country just to bring awareness to how fun it is because some people never get the opportunity,” said Thompson, who had the chance to ski with her father over the holiday break.

“At the reduced rates that so many resorts are offering, it’s a great opportunity for people who might not necessarily be able to afford it every day of the year.”