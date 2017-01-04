Canadians named to Generation Adidas class ahead of MLS SuperDraft

TORONTO — Youth internationals Shamit Shome and Adonijah Reid are the first ever Generation Adidas Canada players.

Under the Generation Adidas program, top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players are signed by Major League Soccer and made available in the league's SuperDraft. They are especially prized given Generation Adidas contracts do not count against an MLS team's salary budget.

This is the first time the league has had a specific Canadian Generation Adidas program.

Shome, a native of Edmonton who came up through the FC Edmonton academy, is a midfielder who spent 2016 with FC Edmonton and the Canadian under-20 team.

Reid, a forward from Brampton, Ont., played for ANB Futbol in suburban Toronto and has been involved with the Canadian under-15 and under-16 programs.

The two Canadians are joined by three others in the 2017 Generation Adidas class. The others are forward Abu Danladi and midfielder Jackson Yueill, both of UCLA, and Syracuse University defender Miles Robinson.