Cellino sells half of English team Leeds to fellow Italian

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013 file photo the then Cagliari president Massimo Cellino gestures prior to the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Cagliari at Parma's Tardini stadium. Owner of English soccer club Leeds United, Massimo Cellino has sold half of the club to fellow Italian Andrea Radrizzani, according to a statement released by Leeds United Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Vasini, FILE)

LEEDS, England — Leeds owner Massimo Cellino sold half of the club to a fellow Italian investor on Wednesday as it chases a return to the Premier League after 13 years.

Andrea Radrizzani, co-founder of sports media rights company MP & Silva, bought the 50 per cent stake through Aser Group Holding.

Leeds, the 1992 English champions, reached the semifinals of the 2001 Champions League before a financial meltdown that saw the club fall out of the Premier League in 2004.

The northern English team is fifth in the second-tier League Championship, on course to make the playoffs in its promotion bid.

"I am making a long-term commitment to Leeds United and will work to bring stability through ongoing investment," Radrizzani said. "I aim to bring sustainable growth. I won't do anything that will put the club's future at risk."

Leeds has been owned for three years by Cellino, who is facing a ban from English soccer for breaking agent regulations.

