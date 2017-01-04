Cellino sells half of English team Leeds to fellow Italian

LEEDS, England — Leeds owner Massimo Cellino sold half of the club to a fellow Italian investor on Wednesday as it chases a return to the Premier League after 13 years.

Andrea Radrizzani, co-founder of sports media rights company MP & Silva, bought the 50 per cent stake through Aser Group Holding.

Leeds, the 1992 English champions, reached the semifinals of the 2001 Champions League before a financial meltdown that saw the club fall out of the Premier League in 2004.

The northern English team is fifth in the second-tier League Championship, on course to make the playoffs in its promotion bid.

"I am making a long-term commitment to Leeds United and will work to bring stability through ongoing investment," Radrizzani said. "I aim to bring sustainable growth. I won't do anything that will put the club's future at risk."