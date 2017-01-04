Joe Theismann slams 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick award

NEW YORK — Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann isn't happy with the San Francisco 49ers' decision to give Colin Kaepernick an award for "inspirational and courageous" player.

Kaepernick sparked a national debate by kneeling during the national anthem before games as a way of protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick received the Len Eshmont Award last week. The prize is described as the team's most prestigious honour ; its recipient is decided by players.

Theismann noted the team's 2-14 record during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday and questioned what Kaepernick has inspired. He said, "Everybody has the right to express their opinion, but not in the workplace."