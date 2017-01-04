LA Galaxy veteran Mike Magee retires after 14-year career
CARSON, Calif. — LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee is retiring after a 14-year Major League Soccer career.
The 2013 MLS MVP announced his decision Wednesday.
Magee won two MLS Cup championships during his tenure with the Galaxy, becoming a fan
Magee also played for the New York Red Bulls and his hometown Chicago Fire, scoring 70 total MLS goals. He won his league MVP award after being traded from the Galaxy to Chicago during the season.
The 32-year-old Magee rejoined the Galaxy last season, scoring six goals.
Magee joins Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and coach Bruce Arena in recent departures from the Galaxy.
