Laine has goal and assist as Jets beat Panthers 4-1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.
Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Shawn Matthias also scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Bryan Little notched two assists as Winnipeg won its second straight after losing two in a row.
Greg McKegg scored for the Panthers and Roberto Luongo stopped 35 shots.
Jaromir Jagr recorded his 1,136th assist to pass Paul Coffey for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL's all-time assists list.
The Panthers have lost five of their last six and 11 of 15.
