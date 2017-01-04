Lakers hit 17 3s to beat Grizzlies; Randle has triple-double

LOS ANGELES — Nick Young scored 20 points, D'Angelo Russell added 18 and they keyed an early barrage of 3-pointers that sent the Los Angeles Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies 116-102 on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle had a triple-double for Los Angeles with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Lakers made a season-high 17 3-pointers, all but one coming in the first three quarters. They finished 17 of 33 from beyond the arc despite missing nine consecutive attempts in the final period. Young and Russell each connected on six 3s.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Mike Conley had 21 points.

The Lakers led 57-48 at halftime, almost solely due to their sharp shooting from outside the 3-point line. More than half their points at the break (33) came on 3s, and they were 8 of 11 from long range in the second quarter alone.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: After making only 12 3-pointers (on 66 attempts) during his first eight years in the NBA, Gasol has 49 (on 120 attempts) in his first 35 games. . The Grizzlies have played more games decided by five or fewer points than any team in the league, going 10-2. . The Grizzlies went 11-6 last month, the best December in team history. Their previous best was nine wins in 2009.

Lakers: Young is on a 3-point tear. He has hit 42 in his last nine games, shooting 56 per cent (42 of 75). . No Lakers player is averaging more than 29 minutes per game, while nine are averaging 20-plus minutes. . The Lakers' bench leads the NBA in scoring (49.2 points) per game.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: They stick around in Los Angeles and return to Staples Center on Wednesday night to play the Clippers, who snapped a six-game losing streak Monday with a 109-98 home win over the Suns.