Little League announces new residency requirements

Little League International has announced new eligibility requirements nearly two years after a residency scandal that saw Chicago-based Jackie Robinson West stripped of its national title.

The new rules remove a school report card as proof of residence, replaced by a school enrolment form and documents from each of three residency categories.

They are likely fallout from the 2014 national championship won by Jackie Robinson West, which later had its title stripped by Little League because of "fraud and cover up" surrounding how many of the team's players actually lived within the league boundaries.