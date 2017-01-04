Middlesbrough signs striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa
MIDDLEBSROUGH, England — Middlesbrough has signed striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa in a bid to solve its shortage of goals.
The Benin international has a deal with Middlesbrough until June 2020, casting doubt on the future of strikers Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent at the Premier League club.
The 28-year-old Gestede, who has scored four goals for second-tier club Villa this season,
Middlesbrough is two places and four points above the relegation zone. Boro has scored only 17 goals in 20 matches — the same as last-place Hull.