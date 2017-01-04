Middlesbrough signs striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa

MIDDLEBSROUGH, England — Middlesbrough has signed striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa in a bid to solve its shortage of goals.

The Benin international has a deal with Middlesbrough until June 2020, casting doubt on the future of strikers Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent at the Premier League club.

The 28-year-old Gestede, who has scored four goals for second-tier club Villa this season, fell out of favour with manager Steve Bruce.