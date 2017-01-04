Moenchengladbach signs French defender Kolodziejczak
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Borussia Moenchengladbach has signed French defender Timothee Kolodziejczak from Spanish side Sevilla.
The Bundesliga club says the 25-year-old Kolodziejczak, who has played for France's youth sides but could still switch to Poland at senior level, signed a deal to June 2021 on Wednesday.
German sports magazine Kicker reported that the transfer fee was around 7.5 million euros ($8 million).
Kolodziejczak played for Ligue 1 clubs Lens, Lyon and Nice before joining Sevilla in 2014. He twice won the Europa League with the Spanish side.
'Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl says "he is incredibly driven and has already shown a lot despite being young."
Kolodziejczak arrives to shore up 'Gladbach's
The club also presented new coach Dieter Hecking on Wednesday.
