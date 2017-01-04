Montreal Alouettes re-sign veteran slotback Nik Lewis to two-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed veteran slotback Nik Lewis to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

Lewis, 34, was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The five-foot-10, 240-pound Lewis was Montreal's receiving leader last year with a career-high 102 catches and 1,136 yards with three TDs. It marked the second time in Lewis's 13-year CFL career that he'd registered 100 or more catches in a season.

"Signing Nik Lewis was a priority for our organization," general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "Nik plays a key role in both his performances on the field and his contributions as a mentor with our younger players in the locker room.

"Nik's role in our offensive strategies has made us a better team since his arrival in Montreal. We are convinced that Nik will be an important component to our offensive success."