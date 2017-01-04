NHL Capsules

DALLAS — Max Pacioretty's second goal of the game, on a breakaway 19 seconds into overtime, lifted the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Pacioretty took a pass from Jeff Petry and skated in on Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen for the win. Montreal was playing its fifth straight overtime game and improved to 3-0-2 in the stretch.

Dallas' Esa Lindell scored with 2:47 left in regulation time to tie the game.

Nathan Beaulieu had a goal and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens. Al Montoya stopped 39 shots and Shea Weber added two assists.

Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, and Lehtonen finished with 29 saves.

RANGERS 5, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots and the New York Rangers won for the fourth time in five games.

Chris Kreider also scored to help the Rangers match Columbus (27) for the most wins in the NHL.

Kreider continued to shine following a stout December when he scored 11 goals and became the first Ranger to score at least 10 goals in a month in almost three years.

The Rangers quickly rebounded from a 4-1 home loss to Buffalo on Tuesday that was just their third defeat in the last 10 games. New York also improved to 7-0-0 in the second game of back-to-backs, remaining the only NHL team without a loss in such games.

Jake Voracek scored twice for the Flyers, who have lost four straight and seven of eight since a 10-game winning streak.

JETS 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist to help Winnipeg win its second straight after losing two in a row.

Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Shawn Matthias also scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Bryan Little notched two assists.

Greg McKegg scored for the Panthers and Roberto Luongo stopped 35 shots.

Jaromir Jagr recorded his 1,136th assist to pass Paul Coffey for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL's all-time assists list.