OHL Roundup: Nicholas Caamano caps Firebirds' 5-4 rally over Sting

SARNIA, Ont. — Nicholas Caamano's goal early in the third period capped a Flint rally as the Firebirds edged the Sarnia Sting 5-4 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jalen Smereck tied it 4-4 for Flint (18-17-2) at the 6:36 mark of the third period with Caamano putting away the winner just over a minute later. Jake Durham, Alex Peters and Everett Clark also scored. Connor Hicks made 21 saves for the win.

Troy Lajeunesse had a pair of goals for Sarnia (17-16-5), while Kevin Spinozzi and Sean Josling also found the back of the net. Justin Fazio stopped 30 shots in net.

The Firebirds went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Sting were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 6 GREYHOUNDS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Matt Schmalz struck twice and added an assist as the Attack skated past Sault Ste. Marie.

Nick Suzuki had the winner as Owen Sound (24-13-1) built a 6-0 lead by the 5:58 mark of the third period. Maksim Sushko, Jonah Gadjovich and Sean Durzi also scored to help the Attack win their eighth game in a row.

Boris Katchouk had a short-handed goal with 32 seconds left to play for the Greyhounds (27-9-2).

---

STEELHEADS 3 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Owen Tippett put away the winner in the second period then added an insurance goal in the third to lead Mississauga past the Bulldogs.

Nathan Bastian opened the scoring for the Steelheads (14-16-7).

Michael Cramarossa replied for Hamilton (17-15-5).

---

OTTERS 7 ICEDOGS 2

ERIE, Pa. — Darren Raddysh had the eventual winner late in the first period in the Otters' rout of Niagara.

Gera Poddubnyi, Kyle Pettit and Jordan Sambrook all scored in the third as Erie (25-8-3) reeled off three unanswered goals. Warren Foegele, Patrick Fellows and Alex DeBrincat chipped in as well.

Ben Jones and Hayden Davis had goals for the IceDogs (11-19-7).