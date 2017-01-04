Packers' Randall practices, Rollins in concussion protocol

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay's Quinten Rollins has been placed in the concussion protocol following his scary injury in the win last week over Detroit, while fellow Packers cornerback Damarious Randall practiced Wednesday.

Randall's status provided a bit of good news for the team's battered secondary ahead of the NFC playoff game on Sunday against the New York Giants and their talented receiving corps.

Rollins was carted off with a neck injury in the second half against the Lions after tumbling out of bounds on the sideline. Randall, who already was bothered by a shoulder injury, hurt his knee in the game.

Coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers have brought up cornerback Herb Waters from the practice squad. The former receiver changed positions at the start of the season.

The Packers planned to place backup cornerback Makinton Dorleant on injured reserve to make room for Waters. Dorleant hurt his knee in the Lions game.

Running short on cornerbacks, Green Bay had to use safety and slot cornerback Micah Hyde on the outside late in the game against Detroit, with another safety, Morgan Burnett, covering receivers in the slot.

"Hopefully, we'll be better than where we were last week," McCarthy said before practice about the depth at cornerback.

Green Bay also has been without top cornerback Sam Shields since the season opener because of a concussion. After Randall and Rollins, the only healthy cornerback out of the top four on the depth chart at the start of the season is Ladarius Gunter, who has started 15 games.

