Raptors' Dwane Casey named NBA's Eastern Conference coach of the month

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was named NBA Eastern Conference coach of the month on Wednesday after guiding his team to a 10-4 record in December.

The Raptors led all Eastern teams by averaging 112.1 points per game last month. They scored 100 points or more in 11 straight games from Dec. 2-23.

The team also set a franchise record by winning seven straight road games from Nov. 23-Dec. 26.

Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets was named Western Conference coach of the month.

It's the fourth time that Casey has won the monthly award over the last four seasons.