Tuilagi out of England's 6 Nations defence with fresh injury

LONDON — Manu Tuilagi will miss the rest of the rugby season with a knee injury, ruling the injury-plagued centre out of the England's Six Nations title defence .

Leicester says Tuilagi tore a ligament in Sunday's domestic Premiership game against Saracens.

The 24-year-old Tuilagi has had severe groin trouble over the last two years and only managed one replacement appearance for England in 2016.