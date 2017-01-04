US tops Russia 4-3 in world junior hockey semifinal shootout

MONTREAL — Troy Terry scored on all three of his shootout attempts, the last in the seventh round to give the United States a 4-3 victory over Russia on Wednesday in the world junior hockey semifinals.

Canada faced Sweden later Wednesday in the other semifinal.

Terry scored the winner right after Russia's Alexander Polunin hit the crossbar. The University of Denver forward beat Ilya Samsonov through the legs for the third time.

Boston College's Colin White scored twice and Wisconsin's Luke Kunin added a goal in regulation for the Americans. Tyler Parsons stopped 33 shots. Parsons plays for London in the Ontario Hockey League.

Denis Guryanov had two goals for Russia, Kirill Kaprizov also scored, and Samsonov made 40 saves.

Seeking its fourth title and first since 2013, the U.S. beat Russia in the knockout round for the first time in eight games. The Americans also beat Russia 3-2 in the preliminary round.

Kunin tied it at 2 on a power play at 10:23. The Minnesota Wild first-round draft pick completed a beautiful tic-tac-toe play from Jeremy Bracco and Jordan Greenway.

White put the Americans in front six minutes later when his wrist shot from the left faceoff dot took a deflection off Russian defenceman Yegor Rykov and eluded Samsonov's glove.

Clayton Keller could have put the game away for the Americans when he was awarded a penalty shot at 5:14 of the third. White went high with his backhander, and Samsonov made a nice glove save.

Guryanov tied it at 3 less than a minute later, beating Parsons through the legs.

Kaprizov continued his electrifying tournament, scoring on a wraparound at 11:54 of the first period to get the Russians on the board. It was the first time the Americans trailed in this tournament.