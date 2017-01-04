Washington Capitals 'Canada Night' poutine gets rough ride on Twitter

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have blown three leads in Tuesday’s loss to the Washington Capitals, but it’s the Caps’ “poutine” that blew up Twitter.

With the Buds in town, the folks at Washington’s Verizon Center decided the time was right to host a “Canadian Night,” which featured northern staples like Tragically Hip jams pumped over the PA and a maple syrup guzzling contest. However, they skipped correcting their spelling of Verizon Centre.

Oh. There was also this.

That’s right, a bird’s nest of stunted fries beneath a dusting of gravy and scantly scattered cheese nuggets was being touted as a reasonable facsimile of our beloved take-no-prisoners, artery-clogging plates of winter warmth.

The reviews were swift. And they were savage.

Some were more savage than others.