WHL Roundup: Halbgewachs, Popugaev help Warriors edge Raiders 6-5 in shootout
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs and Nikita Popugaev both scored in the shootout as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Prince Albert Raiders 6-5 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.
Brayden Burke had a hat trick in regulation time for Moose Jaw (22-9-7). Brett Howden and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Warriors, while Zach Sawchenko made 31 saves and turned aside both skaters in the shootout for the win.
Parker Kelly had a power-play goal for Prince Albert (8-29-3), while Sean Montgomery, Luke Coleman, Curtis Miske and Carson Miller also found the back of the net. Nicholas Sanders stopped 32 shots in net for the Raiders.
The Warriors went 3 for 6 on the power play and Prince Albert was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.
---
BLADES 4 WHEAT KINGS 2
BRANDON, Man. — Libor Hajek struck twice, including the winner, as Saskatoon doubled up the Wheat Kings.
Jesse Shynkaruk and Braylon Shmyr also scored for the Blades (15-20-6).
Connor Gutenberg and Jordan Wharrie replied for Brandon (18-16-4).
---
BRONCOS 5 HURRICANES 4
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Calvin Spencer scored twice on the power play, including the winner, as the Broncos eked out a win over Lethbridge.
Tyler Steenbergen, Max Lajoie and Colby Sissons rounded out the attack as Swift Current (22-11-7) won its third game in a row.
Giorgio Estephan had back-to-back goals for the Hurricanes (20-14-5), while Igor Merezhko and Tyler Wong also scored.
---
PATS 6 TIGERS 2
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Sam Steel had a pair of goals to lead Regina past the Tigers.
Jake Leschyshyn, Austin Wagner, Dawson Leedahl and Connor Hobbs supplied the rest of the offence for the Pats (26-3-7).
Steven Owre and Ryan Jevne scored for Medicine Hat (27-12-1).
---
BLAZERS 5 AMERICANS 2
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Travis Walton, Collin Shirley and Jermaine Loewen all scored in the first period as the Blazers built an early lead and never looked back against Tri-City.
Nick Chyzowski and Deven Sideroff also chipped in for Kamloops (24-15-2).
Michael Rasmussen and Jordan Topping had goals for the Americans (22-17-3).