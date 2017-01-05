Sports

Blackhawks F Hossa activated from injured reserve

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have activated forward Marian Hossa from injured reserve.

Hossa is expected to play Thursday night against Buffalo. He is tied for the team lead with 16 goals in 34 games.

The 38-year-old Hossa was hurt in the first period of a 4-3 loss to Ottawa on Dec. 20. He missed five games with an upper-body injury.

