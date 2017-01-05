Blackhawks F Hossa activated from injured reserve
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have activated forward Marian Hossa from injured reserve.
Hossa is expected to play Thursday night against Buffalo. He is tied for the team lead with 16 goals in 34 games.
The 38-year-old Hossa was hurt in the first period of a 4-3 loss to Ottawa on Dec. 20. He missed five games with an upper-body injury.
Most Popular
-
Woman who boasted about drunk driving jailed for killing Toronto cyclist
-
Man's condition improves after being hit by car in Dartmouth
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'