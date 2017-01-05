Boston Breakers trade with Chicago for a fourth first-round pick in NWSL draft

CHICAGO — The Boston Breakers have completed a trade with the Chicago Red Stars to collect a fourth first-round pick in next week's NWSL draft, giving them five of the first 11 selections.

The Breakers acquired Chicago's eighth and 38th overall picks in the Jan. 12 draft in Los Angeles, sending their 12th, 16th, and 21st overall picks the other way.

Boston now holds the first, third, eighth and ninth picks in the 10-selection first round. It also has the first pick in the second round as well as the 31st and 38th picks.

The Breakers finished last in the league in 2016 with a 3-15-2 record. They recently traded for Canadian international fullback Allysha Chapman.