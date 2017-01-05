Buffalo C Ryan O'Reilly returns after appendectomy
CHICAGO — Buffalo
O'Reilly practiced with the team on Wednesday and participated in the morning skate ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Blackhawks.
O'Reilly has seven goals and 11 assists in 27 games. He missed four consecutive games after the operation.
