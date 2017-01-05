Capitals' Kuznetsov fined $2,000 for embellishment
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Washington Capitals
The league announced the fine Thursday. Kuznetsov's fine is his first and came after two embellishment incidents this season.
Kuznetsov was given a warning after an incident against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 20 and then was fined as the result of an incident during the second period against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 29. Kuznetsov went to the ice after contact with a Devils player who was going to the bench.
The 24-year-old Russian is the second player to be fined this season after the Arizona Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Each player's next fine for diving would be $3,000 if he is found to embellish again this season.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Washington Capitals 'Canada Night' poutine gets rough ride on Twitter
-
Waterlogged Halifax residents urged to keep a wary eye on weekend storm